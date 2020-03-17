Bonnyville detachment has announced they will not be completing non-injury collision reports at the front counter for the time being (Supplied, Alberta RCMP)

The RCMP in both Cold Lake and Bonnyville are also taking precautions to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. In releases sent out Monday evening, the two detachments say they are asking the public to only physically visit the detachment offices in cases that can’t be conveyed over the phone.

The Cold Lake detachment says they will be suspending all personal records checks unless it will “bring hardship to an individual”. The Bonnyville detachment has announced they will not be completing non-injury collision reports at the front counter for the time being. People involved in minor collisions can now email the detachment for a report that they can fill out at home and return to the RCMP via email.

“We are working closely with stakeholders to ensure we can continue to meet the policing needs of our community while mitigating the well-being of our police officers and support staff. We thank the public for their cooperation and recommend all follow protocols in order to ‘flatten the curb’.” says Sgt. Ryan Howrish of the Cold Lake RCMP.