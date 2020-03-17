Later that day a team of officers from both St. Paul and Elk Point executed a search warrant on a home in Frog Lake - RCMP

Police in Elk Point are saying a few arrests have been made in connection to copper wire thefts in the area. Mounties say back on March 9th they were alerted to some copper wire thefts in the area.

Later that day a team of officers from both St. Paul and Elk Point executed a search warrant on a home in Frog Lake. Mounties say they found most of the stolen materiel in that home.

Four suspects were taken into custody and charged with break-and-enter.