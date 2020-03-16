The C2 Board says they'll be keeping an eye on the situation and will reopen as soon as provincial restrictions are lifted - Facebook

The Bonnyville Centennial Centre is closing its doors to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The recreation facility announced starting Tuesday that it is now closed for “sport, recreation and leisure-type activities” for the time being.

Some staff remains at the C2 where they can be reached by telephone at the welcome desk. The C2 Board says they’ll be keeping an eye on the situation and will reopen as soon as provincial restrictions are lifted. All About You Esthetics & Massage and TLC Counselling, two businesses inside the building, remain open to clients.

The C2 had also played host to students displaced as work continues on the Bonnyville Centralized High School. Students were told to stay home from all Alberta schools on Sunday.