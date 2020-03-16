A school board in the Lakeland says they’re working with the province after the news students wouldn’t be going to class to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak. In a letter from Northern Lights Public Schools Superintendant Rick Cusson sent on Monday afternoon, he outlines that the news on Sunday was also news to them.

“We spent time after the conference call, and on Sunday, preparing to implement the recommendations on Monday and developing updates to share with our staff and families. As has been our practice, we wanted to wait until the province’s daily news conference was held so that our communication included information that was as up-to-date as possible. It was at that time that we found out, along with the rest of the province, that classes would be canceled and schools closed to students immediately. ”

Cusson says his school board is now working with the provincial government on a plane for the days ahead.

“We do not have a clear idea of what the next few days, weeks or months will look like, but as we confirm information and our plans are developed, we will share that information with you. Please monitor your email and check our website (nlpsab.ca) and Facebook page (@nlpsab) for updates. ”

A complete letter is at the NLPS website.

Lakeland Catholic Schools also acknowledged the closures late Sunday evening, saying “We request that parents and students wait for further instructions before coming to the school to pick up students’ belongings, books and materials. Instructions will be posted today on school and division social media accounts and websites. We thank you for your patience and cooperation.”