The MD will pay hunters $15 per coyote carcass and $75 per wolf - MD of Bonnyville

A program used by the MD of Bonnyville to control coyote and wolf populations is seeing more use in 2020, say officials. The bounty program on the critters has seen about 12 wolves and over 1,400 coyote carcasses turned in to MD Ag officials.

General Manager of Environment and Protective Services Matt Janz says he believes a healthy coyote population has to do with the increase. Typical numbers for the MD are around 30 wolves in a year and 1,200 coyotes at the end of the bounty term.

Hunters receive $15 per coyote and $75 per wolf.

The program is set to run until the end of the month.