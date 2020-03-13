The North East Alberta Junior B Hockey League announced Thursday evening that the championship series between the St. Paul Canadiens and the Lac La Biche Clippers has been canceled for the time being due to the Coronavirus outbreak - File photo

The junior B hockey championship featuring two Lakeland teams will not be going ahead, says Hockey Canada. The North East Alberta Junior B Hockey League announced Thursday evening that the championship series between the St. Paul Canadiens and the Lac La Biche Clippers has been canceled for the time being due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The decision comes as the governing body Hockey Canada announced other tournaments would also be put on hold. Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney calls the decision “…[An] unprecedented period of difficulty for the sports world. The health and safety of all participants in sport, including players, coaches, staff, officials, fans, family, volunteers and the general public, is of the utmost importance to Hockey Canada.”

The National Hockey League and National Basketball Association have also put their seasons on hiatus for the time being.