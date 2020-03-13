Police describe the suspect as having a slim build and stood about 5-foot-10-inches tall. The suspect was driving a grey Chevrolet Astro Van with distinctive body damage on the driver's side - RCMP

Mounties in Vermilion are looking for help identifying a man and a van used during a recent break-in in the community. Police say the crime happened late last month.

Mounties say the man made his way into a few outbuildings at a commercial site. It’s not known if he actually took anything during the caper.

Police describe the suspect as having a slim build and stood about 5-foot-10-inches tall. The suspect was driving a grey Chevrolet Astro Van with distinctive body damage on the driver’s side.

Mounties are asking anyone who may have information on the crime to call the Vermilion detachment or Crime Stoppers.