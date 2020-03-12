The Fort George and Buckingham House will be seeing some reduced hours.

According to Global News, The historical site will be now closed Monday and Tuesday, with hours of 10-5 for the rest of the week, and closing during the offseason. While the offseason is not changing, the original hours were the same all week.

The move comes after a cut in the 2020 Alberta fiscal plan for the Ministry of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women. In the budget, the amount of funding has dropped from $218 million in 2019-20 to $185 million in 2020-21.

In a statement Danielle Murray, press secretary for minister Leena Aheer says cutting the hours will encourage the fiscal health of Alberta museums, and while no full-time staff will be eliminated, seventeen part-time contracts will not be renewed province-wide.

In total, fourteen museums and heritage sites had their hours cut after the Alberta Budget.