The Alberta Government is putting some work into Highway 881 north of Lac La Biche through their Blueprint for Jobs initiative.

The Province announced Tuesday that a stretch of highway north of the town headed to Anzac is being remodeled over the next four years. The $50 million project seeks to add passing lanes, build a new rest area, and improve intersections and roadside turnouts.

Alberta Minister of Transportation Ric McIver says that the project will make traveling 881 safer for drivers, as well as make it easier for larger trucks and oilfield equipment to make it to the oil-sands encouraging future investment in the energy industry.

The 37 kilometre project will start southeast of Fort McMurray. The government claims 145 direct and 100 indirect jobs will be created during the building.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2022.

Written by Dan Soul, 106.1 The Goat.