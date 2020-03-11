Portage College is putting some events on hiatus due to global coronavirus concerns.

In a release Wednesday morning, the College announced that the St.Paul International Street Foods Culinary Adventure and the 17th Annual Lac La Biche round-dance have been cancelled.

Portage College CEO and President Nancy Broadbent says they used a risk assessment tool from the Government of Canada Health website and decided against the larger gatherings for the time being.

The Student Scholarship Fundraising Dinner has also been postponed. The events were slated for March 13th, 14th and 28th, respectively. Tickets for the events will be refunded.

People attending the Culinary Adventure are asked to contact Nicole Pshyk at (780) 614-6340, while attendees for the Fundraising dinner can get in touch with Rick Flumian at 780-623-5591 or by cell at 780-404-3405.

Broadbent adds that while the school is “disheartened” by the cancellation, they are continuing to make health the main priority.

Written by Dan Soul, 106.1 The Goat