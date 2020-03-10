The MD of Bonnyville has launched its Shelterbelt program for 2020, with some new features.

The program helps residents buy discounted trees for their property, which the town says can help reduce soil erosion and wind damage to crops, improve winter travel due by cutting down snowdrifts, increase wildlife habitats, and build property value through its aesthetics.

Shelterbelt is open online now and will include information on projected size, harvest time and other flora it is compatible with. New this year, Bonnyville is also selling Terrafibre Tree Squares, a natural weed suppressant that prevents weeds from germinating or growing.

This year residents also need their legal land description for online orders, which is available on their tax and assessment notice.

A full list of available trees in on the MD of Bonnyville website.

Written by Dan Soul, 106.1 The Goat