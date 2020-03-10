Lac La Biche will be among communities in the Lakeland with higher-speed internet.

The town and the internet provider announced in a joint speech Saturday that they are working together to bring Fibre Optic Internet to town, which they say will increase the speed and stability of networks in the area. In addition, the move also will lay the groundwork for 5G cellular networks in the future.

Mayor Omer Moghrabi said in his remarks that the upgraded network will create further business opportunities for Lac La Biche and the areas surrounding it.

Over the next three years, Telus will split the capital costs with Lac La Biche, in a 56/44 percent split, respectively. Annually, this adds up to about just under $2.4 Million for the County. In the meantime, residents should expect to see Telus crews beginning construction in their neighbourhood, and also inviting residents to join the network.

Construction on the Fibre Optic Network and the new cell phone tower in Noral is slated to begin in 2021.

Written by Dan Soul, 106.1 The Goat