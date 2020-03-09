Municipal leaders, citizens and local health professionals are gathering to discuss what the MD of Bonnyville calls “horrendous consequences” of the provincial government’s healthcare changes.

In a press release, the MD is expressing concern over several changes outlined in the Alberta 2020 Budget, claiming it will cause rural areas to have a nearly impossible time filling medical positions. They say it will spell shortened times for doctor visits, longer visits, and some physicians shuttering their practice. In addition, doctors could be headed for “friendly environments” outside of Alberta.

In an effort to get their message to the public, they’re teaming up with local doctors for an information session. Physicians from Bonnyville, Cold Lake, Lac La Biche, and St. Paul will be in attendance, hoping to explain what the changes could mean for the Lakeland.

Reeve Greg Sawchuk and Mayor Gene Sobolewski are both calling on residents to attend, and also “lobby” the Health Minister over the proposed changes.

The session will be held March 11 at the Bonnyville Seniors’ Drop-In Centre. It begins at 7PM.

Written by Dan Soul, 106.1 The Goat