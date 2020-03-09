Three people have been arrested after St.Paul RCMP say they’ve found a trove of stolen guns.

On March 2nd, police joined into an investigation with the Eastern Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit into a property in Saddle Lake. While there, they allege they found a truck that had been stolen and is suspected to have been used in other crimes.

When RCMP searched the residence, they found several stolen guns, as well as other property. As a result, Bronson Hunter, Bryan Sparklingeyes and Alora Whitford are all facing theft, firearms and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They will all appear in court on March 19th, 2020.

Written by Dan Soul, 106.1 The Goat