The Lac La Biche RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection with a liquor store robbery.

On February 29th, police were called after a robbery at the Pelican Hotel Liquor Store in Plamondon. After investigation, 18 year old Aaron Steinhauer of Kikino has been accused of seven charges, including robbery with a weapon, weapon possession with intent to harm and assault.

In addition, Steinhauer has also been charged in two other investigations for alleged breaking and entering, theft under $5000 and mischeif under $5000.

Steinhauer has been released on an undertaking and will appear in court April 20th.

Written by Dan Soul, 106.1 The Goat