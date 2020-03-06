This month, The RCMP is reminding residents of the Lakeland and the entire province the importance of buckling up before hitting the road.

While many people treat wearing seat belts as common knowledge, the police say that over the span of 2012-16, there were 341 fatalities in accidents where someone wasn’t wearing one. In addition, over 9000 tickets were issued in 2019 either non or improperly worn seat belts.

Tips being given by the Alberta RCMP for a safe drive include ensuring the seat belt covers the shoulder and chest, and firmly covers the hips as well. In an accident, a seat belt worn under the arm or behind the back can cause fatal injuries.

Also being focused on is child seat belt safety. According to SafeRoads, Most kids are ready for standard seat belts between the ages of 8 and 1 or when they are taller than 4’9”. Any driver or passenger over the age of 16 is responsible for making sure they’re buckled up every time. Drivers are also in charge of making sure that passengers under the age of 16 are buckled up as well.

The current fine for not wearing a safety belt is $115 in Alberta.

Written by Dan Soul, 106.1 The Goat