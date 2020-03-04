The guardians are responsible for handing out fire permits during the burning season. That means approved fires can be recognized quickly and the local fire departments don't have to be called out for no reason - Photo by Josh Boot on Unsplash

With the warming weather comes dryer conditions, and the MD of Bonnyville is once again issuing fire permits.

Fire permit season, which went into effect at the beginning of the week, requires anyone having an open fire in the area to have a permit. While the permit has no charge, it must be obtained from a local fire guardian. Residents living in an Alberta Forest Protection Area can get their permits from their Sustainable Resource Development Office.

The MD says that registering your burning can cut down on the non-emergency calls to the fire department, who then have to investigate. A full list of fire guardians and information needed can be found on the MD of Bonnyville website.

Written by Dan Soul, 106.1 The Goat