A local campground is set to close as the Alberta government continues to partially or fully shut down several campgrounds around the province.

The Kehiwin Provincial Recreation Area east of St. Paul will be fully closed, meaning it will not be accessible to the public at all. The province says the move to close or remove services from 20 campgrounds in Alberta is a cost saving measure, and will save $5 Million in the 2020 budget.

They were selected as part of an assessment of all provincial parks.

With the closures, the Government has also said they will be looking at possible private partnership opportunities for 164 parks. The Kehiwin park, along with the Muriel Lake and Wolf Lake PRAs could have their management handed off in the future.

Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon and Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism Tanya Fir both said that moving the parks to a more private sector focus is part of a 10-year tourism strategy, as well as an opportunity to have businesses, First Nations and non-profits have more of a hand in items originally overseen by the province.

The changes take effect just before camping season opens on March 17th.

Written by Dan Soul, 106.1 The Goat.