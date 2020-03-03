The Metis Nation of Alberta will be visiting the Lakeland as part of their Housing Needs Assessment.

The society was already in Lac La Biche on Monday, and will be headed to Cold Lake Wednesday night. They will be looking for feedback and questions on their housing programs, including subjects such as down payments, home repairs and rental supplements.

Also on hand to talk to community members are representatives from Metis Rights and Accommodation, Rupertsland Institute, Youth Events, Registry and Apeetogosan (Metis) Development Inc.

The event runs from 3:30 to 7:30 at the Cold Lake Energy Centre. Anyone RSVPing can call the MN2 office at 780-826-7483.

