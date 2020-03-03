UPDATE: Bailey Houle has been found safe.

The Cold Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s help in finding Bailey Houle.

The 19-year-old was last seen on February 29th, and her absence from home is regarded as “out of character.” Bailey is described as 4 foot 11, 110 Lbs with long blonde hair and green eyes. She also has a nose piercing and some script tattooing on her right wrist.

Anyone with information on Bailey Houle’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

Written by Dan Soul, 106.1 The Goat Lloydminster.