A team of mounties executed a search warrant on a home in Bonnyville last Friday. Police say they seized three gaming consoles, one computer, three cell phones and an electronic storage device during the search - Photo: Erica Fisher

Cold Lake police have arrested a Bonnyville man after an investigation into online child exploitation. The RCMP says the investigation began after complaints into indecent communication with a minor online.

A team of mounties executed a search warrant on a home in Bonnyville last Friday. Police say they seized three gaming consoles, one computer, three cell phones and an electronic storage device during the search.

19-year-old Keenan Burlaka (aka Greene) is facing charges including uttering threats against a person and extortion without a firearm among others. He has been released on conditions that include abstaining from the use of any social media and not to be in the presence of a minor without their guardian or parent present.

“The investigation is continuing and we have engaged other specialized units, Northern Alberta Integrated Child Exploitation Unit and KARE Counter Exploitation Unit, to assist in the progression of this file,” says Corporal Marie-Eve Mackenzie-Plante, Cold Lake GIS. “We are looking for any other victims that may have had inappropriate contact with the accused through social media and encourage parents to be aware of all their children’s activities utilizing various platforms.”