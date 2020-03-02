On February 20th it was announced that Bidulock had received a stay of proceedings, which means the Crown will not try the case in court - Unsplash

A St. Paul business owner who was facing charges of arson has received a stay of proceedings in his case. Jerry Bidulock had been charged in connection to a fire at the Powersports Merchants showroom and warehouse back in August of 2018.

On February 20th it was announced that Bidulock had received a stay of proceedings, which means the Crown will not try the case in court. No reason was given for the decision.

The Criminal Code says the prosecution does have one year to have court proceedings on the charges recommence from the announcement of the stay.

Power Merchants also had a location in Cold Lake.