Police in St. Paul say a Saddle Lake man faces charges of drug trafficking after a search warrant was executed in the community. Officers say on Wednesday they searched around the house where they found amounts of cocaine, oxycodone and cash. A baton and some brass knuckles were also said to be found.

A 21-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with a variety of offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking. He has since been released and is due in St. Paul court on March 19th

“Cracking down on drug dealers is a priority for the community of Saddle Lake. Working with partners in our communities to help tackle these priorities and to ensure public safety is the RCMP’s main objective,” says Sgt. David Graham of the St. Paul RCMP.