Some businesses around Lac La Biche County are joining forces to become safe spaces for those who may be in distress. The Safe Place program was rolled out on Tuesday and is calling on businesses, schools and elsewhere to display a sign in the window acknowledging that they are a safe place for anyone feeling bullied or suffering from any kind of anguish.

The inspiration for the program comes from a Seattle Police Department program from a few years back. The local RCMP are also on board with the project.

Businesses that are looking to join the program can sign up online and also learn a little more about what the requirements are.