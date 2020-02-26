The work will see a new line running 20 kilometres and consisting of 20-inch pipe put in the ground starting East of Ardmore and running past Cherry Grove on Highway 55 - Mike Marshall

A natural gas pipeline project being planned in the Lakeland is taking steps towards becoming a reality. TC Energy, formerly known as the TransCanada Corporation, is currently in the approval stages of the proposed Saddle Lake Lateral Loop natural gas pipeline.

Josh Pentland from TC Energy was in Bonnyville Town Council on Tuesday evening to share with the group about how the project is coming along and how it might impact the community.

“We’ve been in consultations with landowners, indigenous groups and other stakeholders in 2018. On August 23rd we filed with the [National Energy Board], now known as the [Canada Energy Regulator], So we’ve been working with them continuously since we filed.”

The work will see a new line running 20 kilometres and consisting of 20-inch pipe put in the ground starting East of Ardmore and running past Cherry Grove on Highway 55. The job will include an under-the-river dig to cross the Beaver River and replace the existing 10-inch line currently used by the company, which will be capped off and left in the ground.

TC Energy says it expects around 400 workers will be needed to get the job done.

“What TC always tries to do is hire local. It’s a big part of our key process and when working with prime contractors we always try to make sure we hire both locally and with the indigenous groups. We work closely with them throughout the process of awarding a prime contractor.”

The company says the timeline on the project is still sitting with construction beginning closer to the end of this year and the line operational by the middle of 2021.

TC Energy says they expect to hear back from the CER on if the project can continue within 300 days.