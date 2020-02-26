Politicians in the Lakeland may get a better picture of how funding will look for a variety of issues, including the contentious ID-349 agreement - Flickr/ Hugh Lee

Alberta will learn what the UCP government has in store for the books on Thursday. Budget 2020 will be tabled in the Alberta Legislature.

Politicians in the Lakeland may get a better picture of how funding will look for a variety of issues, including the contentious ID-349 agreement. The tax revenue from the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range has been frozen by the province for the last two years as talks began with Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu on how the agreement would play out in the future.

Other topics expected to be touched upon include Alberta`s unemployment rate of 7.3 percent, job creation and financial management in the face of an estimated multi-billion-dollar deficit.

This will be the second budget tabled by the UCP party since their election win back in April of 2019.