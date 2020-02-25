Police in Lac La Biche are looking for help ID’ing some suspects in a recent break-and-enter at a bank. Mounties say the ATB in Plamondon was hit early Monday morning.

Two trucks were used in the break and enter which caused extensive damage to the building. A safe with an undisclosed amount of money was taken. One truck was seen travelling south toward Highway 858 toward Highway 55.

Mounties couldn’t catch up to any of the vehicles involved but security camera footage got a look at them.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have information on the suspect or crimes to call the Lac La Biche detachment or Crime Stoppers.