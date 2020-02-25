Mounties say the investigation into the crime took about several months to complete and resulted in a search warrant being executed in conjunction with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's Internet Child Exploitation unit on a home in the community back on February 5th (Supplied, Alberta RCMP)

The RCMP in St. Paul have laid charges of possession of child pornography against a 65-year-old man. Mounties say the investigation into the crime took about several months to complete and resulted in a search warrant being executed in conjunction with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation unit on a home in the community back on February 5th.

On February 19th mounties arrested Ronald Joseph Belzil and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography. He has since been released by a justice of the peace and is due in St. Paul court on March 12th.