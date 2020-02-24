Mounties arrived at the scene and quickly noticed shoe prints in the snow matched ones at recent break-and-enters- Stock image

Cold Lake mounties are saying one suspect is facing charges after a rash of break-ins to the downtown core. The RCMP says on February 17th they were called out after a bystander noticed a suspicious man entering a home.

Mounties arrived at the scene and quickly noticed shoe prints in the snow matched ones at break-and-enters discovered the night before. The suspect hightailed it out of the house and was later tracked using the police dog near 53rd Avenue. Police say the man tried to resist arrest and was bitten by the dog for his trouble.

25-year-old Nathan Boissoneau faces charges including multiple counts of break and enter. He’s due in Cold Lake court on February 26th.

“This is a great example of why we want the public to report suspicious activity,” says RCMP Sergeant Ryan Howrish. “One person thinking something did not look right and calling the police, led to us making this arrest and solving this investigation in a timely manner.”