Reactions are coming in from Lakeland politicians and elsewhere when it comes to the news that the Teck Resources-planned Frontier Oilsands mine will not be moving ahead. The company announced Sunday afternoon that it was pulling out its application, citing ongoing debate of climate policy in the country.

Lakeland MP and Conservative Shadow Minister for Natural Resources Shannon Stubbs took to Facebook on Sunday evening, calling the announcement “…devastating news for every Indigenous group in the region who signed participation agreements with the company and the more than 10,000 jobs which will never be created.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also chimed in, laying the blame for the announcement at the feet of the Liberal government.

“It is what happens when governments lack the courage to defend the interests of Canadians in the face of a militant minority.”

Teck had said the mine would have been located north of Fort McMurray and would have created about 7,000 construction jobs along with $70 billion in government revenue.

The federal government had been set to make a decision on if the mine would go ahead later this week.