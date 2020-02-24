Mounties from the Cold Lake detachment joined in with a group at the Energy Centre on Sunday for some all-out fun - RCMP

Some Cold Lake RCMP officers got to take part in a battle of the Nerf kind over the weekend. Mounties from the Cold Lake detachment joined in with a group at the Energy Centre on Sunday for some all-out fun.

Corporal Sean Dutch was there. He says seeing the kids having a ball and planning out some tactics was worth the price of admission.

“The tactics, creativity and teamwork were on full display as the officers had to be on top of their game to keep up with the kids. There were some advanced manoeuvres where one group would aim high on the members while another would shoot low, a classic divide and conquer tactic. Of particular concern were the larger Nerf darts that emit a low whistle before striking exposed body parts, with pinpoint accuracy! The officers had a great time engaging with the kids and it was a very positive experience for everyone involved, we shared some good laughs and always have a great deal of fun at these community events”.

The Energy Centre hosts nerf wars and other community events throughout the year.