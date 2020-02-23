The Lakeland Centre for FASD in Cold Lake is one of 12 organizations picked by the Alberta Rural Development Network to receive a total of about $4 million in partnership with the federal government - Facebook

A Lakeland non-profit will be receiving funding dollars to battle homelessness in rural areas. The Lakeland Centre for FASD in Cold Lake is one of 12 organizations picked by the Alberta Rural Development Network to receive a total of about $4 million in partnership with the federal government.

“These projects will be the only projects operating outside the major cities in Alberta that provide direct support to people struggling with housing instability or homelessness,” Jonn Kmech, the director of homelessness initiatives at ARDN, said in a news release last Tuesday.

The Lakeland Centre for FASD is said to be receiving just over $330,000 to be used for programming for those suffering from Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders who may also be struggling with homelessness. Other organizations getting cash include the Slave Lake Native Friendship Centre and the Camrose Open Door Association.

The 12 projects that were chosen were originally selected out of a group of 33 applications. The Lakeland Centre for FASD began its work in the community in 1994.