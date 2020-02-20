The online questionnaire comes as the province continues reviews on the industry- File photo

Lakeland residents can get a say on the future of automotive insurance in the province with a new online survey. The online questionnaire comes as the province continues reviews on the industry.

The provincial government says they started the review committee after complaints of escalating costs.

“As we review Alberta’s automobile insurance system, we are asking Albertans, service providers and other relevant stakeholders to be part of the potential solution. A thorough understanding of consumer and industry needs will help ensure our recommendations to the government are realistic and reflective of the marketplace as a whole.” says the chair of the government’s Automobile Insurance Advisory Committee Chris Daniel.

The survey is open to residents until March 6th. The committee is expected to present its findings to the UCP government on June 6th. Industry data shows Albertans pay the third-highest rates for auto insurance in Canada, behind B.C. and Ontario.