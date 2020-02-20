Mounties aren't releasing too many details or a picture of the guns but say the owner would notice their absence from his or her collection - Photo: Erica Fisher

Vermilion mounties are hoping they can find the legal owners of three rifles that were found recently. The RCMP there say early Wednesday morning a snowplow driver in the area spotted the rifles while on his route in rural Vermilion County.

RCMP Corporal Mike Dunsmore says a little chatting with the driver has mounties figuring the guns would have gone missing from their rightful owner between February 9th and 19th.

“They were found by the snowplow driver and with his co-operation, we were able to narrow down a timeframe in which these firearms showed up.”

Mounties aren’t releasing too many details or a picture of the guns but say the owner would notice their absence from his or her collection.

“As stated, we’ll need to see a valid firearms license. It’s pretty clear these firearms were cared for and in good condition. All three were found in cases. It would be a shame not to get them back to their rightful owner.”

More information on the guns can be found by calling the Vermilion RCMP detachment at 780-583-4441.