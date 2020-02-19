Three people are facing charges after a search warrant turned up stolen goods including a pair of snowmobiles at a rural property in the MD of Bonnyville. Mounties say on February 12th they were tipped off that some stolen items were parked at a property near Ardmore.

A team of police from both Cold Lake and Bonnyville searched the property later that day. It was there they say they recovered a pair of Ford F-250 trucks, a pair of Skidoos and utility trailer, all reported stolen.

A 26-year-old woman from Cold Lake who was not named was taken into custody. Police later arrested a pair of people, one of which is a minor and cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. All are facing charges including possession of property obtained by crime.

Bonnyville Staff Sergeant Sarah Parke states “One of the individuals charged as a result of this Search Warrant is well known to both the Bonnyville and Cold Lake Detachments as they have had a negative impact on both communities with their criminal behaviour. This is just another fine example of our two Detachments working collaboratively to fight rural crime to reach a common goal that benefits both communities.”