Portage College says they’re hoping a new app will make students safer when on campus. The school is rolling out the new “PortageAlert” app on Google Play and the Apple Store.

The app allows students notifications and safety alerts to communicate campus emergencies to users. Other features include the ability to send crime tips and access Friend Walk. which tracks people on foot to and from their destination to make sure they get there safely.

“The safety of our College community, whether its students, employees or visitors to the College, is our number one priority,” said Andre Delaire, Manager, Compliance and Human Resources. “The PortageAlert app is a valuable resource for health and safety information and it also serves as our mass notification system for emergencies.”