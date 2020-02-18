Olsson was born in Hungary in 1924 and was eventually interned in a Nazi Germany-enforced Jewish ghetto there during the Second World War before being moved to Auschwitz in 1944 - St. Paul FCSS

A survivor of Nazi Germany’s Holocaust will be in the Lakeland next month to share her story with young and old. Dr. Eva Olsson will present her life and the dangers of bullying and intolerance to children in the St. Paul Education Division as well as an event at Portage College on March 10th.

Olsson was born in Hungary in 1924 and was eventually interned in a Nazi Germany-enforced Jewish ghetto there during the Second World War before being moved to Auschwitz in 1944. She was sent there with 13 family members. By the time the camp was liberated by Allied troops, only she and her sister were still living.

Olsson has presented her story at thousands of schools and churches across the country.

The night at Portage College is free to attend. More details are on the St. Paul FCSS website.