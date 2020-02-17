Mounties say during the investigation they found 200 grams of what they think is meth as well as cocaine, MDMA and other drugs - RCMP

A Saddle Lake man faces 44 charges from the RCMP after a search warrant on a home in the community. A team of police including the RCMP Emergency Response Team executed the search on Thursday.

Mounties say during the investigation they found 200 grams of what they think is meth as well as cocaine, MDMA and other drugs. They also say they recovered a stolen .22 caliber handgun and seized some other weapons at the scene.

49-year-old Nelson Favel faces a slew of charges including drug trafficking and multiple counts of failing to comply with a release order. He’s been remanded into custody and will see St. Paul court on February 20th.