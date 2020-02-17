Mounties say they arrived and found the 58-year-old driver of the pickup had died at the scene while two female passengers had to be transported to the hospital with serious injuries- File photo

St. Paul police are still investigating after a crash between a farm tractor and a pickup truck left a Saddle Lake man dead last week. Mounties say the crash happened on Friday just after 6 PM near Highway 652 and Range Road 115.

Mounties say they arrived and found the 58-year-old driver of the pickup had died at the scene while two female passengers had to be transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor was not hurt in the accident.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash but say visibility conditions at the time were clear with partially snow-covered roads being a possible factor.

The name of the deceased driver has not been released.