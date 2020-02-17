Mounties say when one of the men tried to confront the suspects they jumped into separate pickup trucks and tried to flee. During their getaway, they struck and hurt one of the men - Stock image

Bonnyville mounties are still investigating after a heist at a rural property left one bystander hurt over the long weekend. Police say on February 15th they were called out after two people noticed some other strangers loading up some stolen items on a property in the rural MD of Bonnyville.

Mounties say when one of the men tried to confront the suspects they jumped into separate pickup trucks and tried to flee. During their getaway, they struck and hurt one of the men. It’s not certain what they may have made off with.

RCMP are currently looking for a black 1998 Chevrolet half-ton pick-up truck with white striping and a maroon 2010 Dodge half-ton pick-up truck with damage on the passenger side.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Bonnyville RCMP detachment at 780-826-3358 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.