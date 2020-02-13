Friday marks the kickoff of a massive minor hockey event around the Lakeland. The Ronald McDonald House Winterland Invitational is in Bonnyville, Elk Point and Glendon for the Family Day weekend.

36 minor hockey teams and 550 different families will play and watch at different arenas while raising money. Lakeland Region Manager of Development Oreen Skiba says the tournament is quickly becoming a favourite for players and their fans.

“This is our third year and it’s the largest fundraising event we have in the Lakeland for Ronald McDonald House, so the fundraising from this tournament goes to maintaining the three RM houses in Alberta as well as the programing that helps parents faced with an emotional and financial cost.”

The charity took in $130,000 in donations last year. Skiba says the 63 games across the weekend offer fun for the whole family and a way to give back.

“All of the teams show their support by wearing red and white hockey socks. They also bring in donations for the house. We’ve also got a silent auction, raffles and a 50/50 happening.”

The games are all free to attend and donations for the Ronald McDonald House will be accepted at all the arenas as well. More information on the Ronald McDonald House Charities can be found on their official website.