A pair of Bonnyville Pontiacs are among some finalists for big Alberta Junior Hockey League awards. Forwards Lucas Thorne and Joel Ray have been named finalists for the 2019/2020 MVP and Most Dedicated Player awards respectively.

Thorne is currently tied with Matthew McKim for the lead in points scored with the squad. Meanwhile, Ray is wrapping up a fine four-year AJHL career with career highs in powerplay goals this season.

There are four names still left in each category. The league says they’ll decide the winners at the end of the regular season by tallying up league votes.

The Pontiacs return to the ice at home on Friday against the Spruce Grove Saints.