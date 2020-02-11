The MD of Bonnyville says those stations are going to be shut down starting Tuesday running until at least Thursday morning - Unsplash

Bulk water users in Fort Kent and Ardmore will have to look somewhere else for the next few days. The MD of Bonnyville says those stations are going to be shut down starting Tuesday until at least Thursday morning.

The closures come as work gets done at the Cold Lake water treatment plant. The MD says the Bonnyville and Cold Lake stations will remain open for users to access water in the meantime.

Updates on the project can be found on the MD Facebook page.