The skies over Cold Lake will be a little busier this week, says the Royal Canadian Air Force. 4 Wing says the CF-188 Hornets of 410 Tactical Fighter Squadron will take to the skies this week for daylight training.

Simulated attack runs are a part of the training. 4 Wing says it will try hard to make sure the noise is kept to a minimum.

The training is expected to wrap up on Friday.

