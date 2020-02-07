The 38-year-old female driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the second vehicle had to be airlifted to Edmonton via STARS with life-threatening injuries - Stock image

Mounties say one person has died and two others were hurt after an accident on Highway 28 near Bonnyville on Friday morning. Police say they were called out to Highway 28 and Township Road 604 at around 7:45 AM.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. Police believe an SUV headed eastbound collided with a car headed westbound before a third car became involved. It’s not known how the first crash was caused.

The 38-year-old female driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the second vehicle had to be airlifted to Edmonton via STARS with life-threatening injuries. The third driver was also taken to hospital.

Mounties are not releasing the name of the victim but say she was from Elk Point. Icy road conditions were reported at the time of the collision.

Police did have the road closed down for a while but traffic is back to flowing smoothly as of Friday afternoon.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.