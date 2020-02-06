The driver was also reportedly hit with an alcohol-related suspension during the stop - RCMP / Facebook

Mounties are urging drivers to slow down after a Facebook post saying they caught a driver in the Lakeland going way over the speed limit. The RCMP says the incident occurred sometime last month on a highway into St. Paul.

In a picture posted at the Alberta RCMP Facebook page, the officer states he caught the vehicle doing 176 kilometres an hour, well above the posted speed limit of 100 km/hr. The driver was also reportedly hit with an alcohol-related suspension during the stop.

Driving anywhere north of 51 kilometres over the speed limit can cost a driver 6 demerits and a fine up to $2000 with the potential for a license suspension

Police say drivers need to slow down and drive for winter conditions.