Another hurdle against the construction of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion has been cleared and the Member of Parliament for the Lakeland says its time to make the project a reality. The Federal Court of Appeal announced early Wednesday morning that it had dismissed four challenges to the approval of the project launched last summer by various First Nations in British Columbia.

Lakeland MP and Conservative Shadow Minister for Natural Resources Shannon Stubbs released a statement on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. She says the announcement was welcome but the delays on the project are adding up and the Liberal government needs to get work moving along.

“The Federal Court of Appeal ruling is welcome, but it is not enough. The reality is the Liberals’ mistakes and failures directly delayed the Trans Mountain Expansion by more than two years. It was supposed to enter service two months ago, in December of 2019, but instead, that was when construction started.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney called the announcement “A victory for common sense and the rule of law.” Meanwhile, outside of the House of Commons, Stubbs says it’s time to hear from the party in power on what will happen going forward.

“So what the Liberals owe Canadians now is a concrete plan as to how they will address the outstanding legal threats and what they will do in response to the threats that remain of all the blockades to block construction.”

Construction on the project had begun last fall in the Edmonton area and around Burnaby. The project is expected to triple the capacity of the current pipeline in the ground already.