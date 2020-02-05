The company says it compiles the countdown based on "comparing per capita sales of romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewelry and sexual wellness products in 2019" - Unsplash

Pucker up Bonnyville: Amazon Canada says you’re the fourth most romantic locale in the country. The announcement came as the shipping and tech giant released its annual “20 Most romantic cities in Canada” list on Wednesday.

Now, there is some science behind the list. The company says it compiles the countdown based on “comparing per capita sales of romance novels, romantic comedies, relationship books, jewelry and sexual wellness products in 2019”.

Other Alberta destinations on the list include Fort McMurray taking the number 1 spot, Grande Prairie at number 7 and Edmonton at number 15. It looks like this is the first year that Bonnyville has made the list.

Amazon says for the last seven years Victoria, BC was at the number one spot.