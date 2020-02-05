Officers on patrol caught up to the car when it was abandoned in front of a home later on and found the two suspects walking a little ways away - File photo

Police in St. Paul say two people are in custody following an incident with a gun in town. It happened on February 3rd.

Mounties say a man spotted a vehicle stolen out of Saddle Lake on 48th Street and 50th Avenue in St. Paul. When he tried to confront the two suspects in it, he says one of them pulled a gun on him before they both took off.

Officers on patrol caught up to the car when it was abandoned in front of a home later on and found the two suspects walking a little ways away. Mounties say the gun was found in the vehicle as well.

27-year-old Moses Cardinal and an unnamed 27-year-old female now face charges including possession of property obtained by crime.

“Our members reacted quickly to this situation to ensure the public was not at risk,” says Sergeant David Graham, St. Paul RCMP. “Public safety is our number one concern and we believe through our investigation this was not a random incident.”