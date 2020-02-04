Police say they were called out early on Monday morning after reports of somebody making their way into the building on 52nd Ave - Facebook

Mounties in Bonnyville say they’ve made an arrest after a break-in at the local Legion branch. Police say they were called out early on Monday morning after reports of somebody making their way into the building on 52nd Ave.

Mounties arrived to find a suspect still inside looking for valuables. Police say he tried to take off out a side door and down the road before officers caught up to him and arrested him at a nearby home.

32-year-old Randy Cardinal from Glendon now faces charges including break and enter. He is also thought to have been a part of criminal mischief with another shop in town. He’s due to make his first appearance in Bonnyville court on February 25th.